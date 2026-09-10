EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

BRUSSELS
EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

This file photo shows the fence on the border between Finland, Russia. (AFP Photo)

Asylum applications to the EU dropped to a five-year-low in the first half of 2026, continuing a downward trend partly brought about by a hardening of migration policy, the bloc's asylum agency said on Sept. 10.

The European Union plus Switzerland and Norway (EU+) received 332,000 applications for international protection from January to June, 17 percent fewer than in the same period last year.

"This is the lowest number recorded in the first half of a year since 2021," the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said.

The agency attributed the decrease to the political transition in Syria, which has resulted in a massive drop in applications filed by the country's nationals, as well as to the EU's "efforts in cooperating with countries of origin and transit".

Brussels has recently struck deals with Northern African countries including Tunisia and Mauritania, providing aid and investments in return for help with migration.

War in the Middle East had also not translated into a feared increase in applications from the countries affected, the EUAA said.

Afghans were the largest group of applicants, with 39,000 requests for protection, followed by Venezuelans and Bangladeshis.

 

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