Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on an annual basis and fell 1 percent month-on-month in July 2026, official figures showed on Sept. 10.

Among industry subsectors, the mining and quarrying index shrank 3.8 percent annually in July 2026, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index dropped 5.6 percent year-on-year.

In contrast, the manufacturing index posted an annual increase of 0.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, all three major industrial subsectors recorded declines in July.

The mining and quarrying index contracted 2.2 percent month-on-month, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index also posted a 2.2 percent drop.

The manufacturing index decreased 0.8 percent compared with the previous month.

Looking at the main industrial groupings, high-technology manufacturing registered the sharpest annual decline at 8.5 percent in July.

High-technology manufacturing also posted the largest monthly decrease, shrinking 5.8 percent compared with June 2026.

Meanwhile, durable consumer goods recorded the highest monthly growth among the main industrial groupings, rising 3.3 percent in July.