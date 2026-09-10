Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye

Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye

ŞANLIURFA
Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye

The southeastern province of Şanlıurfa is bracing for a surge in tourism as Teknofest, the largest aviation, aerospace and technology festival, prepares to draw massive crowds.

Organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the T3 Foundation and the Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc., the event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, with state-run Anadolu Agency serving as its global communications partner.

Hotel occupancy rates in the city exceeded 95 percent ahead of the festival, Şanlıurfa Tourist Guides Chambers Union Audit Board Head Müslüm Çoban said. Professionals initially set a target of 1.5 million visitors for the 2025 and 2026 period but now expect to surpass 2 million, he said.

“There will be a huge influx to Şanlıurfa from all over Türkiye,” Çoban said, noting the city already draws significant interest due to the ongoing Taş Tepeler Project. The initiative covers prehistoric settlements surrounding the famous Göbeklitepe site, often called the zero point in time.

Festival attendees will explore historic locations and sample local cuisine, generating revenue for the accommodation, food and transportation sectors, he said. Şanlıurfa’s capacity extends beyond cultural tourism, he said.

The economic momentum is expected to spread across Mesopotamia, historically known as the cradle of civilization. Mardin province tourist guide Adar Poyraz said the autumn looks very promising as tourist density escalates.

Visitors arriving in Şanlıurfa will likely extend their trips to see the neighboring cities of Mardin and Diyarbakır, Poyraz said.

“We are in favor of organizing such festivals in the region; they are part of local development,” he said.

Teknofest is Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology festival, launched to cultivate public interest in science and display defense capabilities. The event rotates through cities each year to engage all demographics in innovation.

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