Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

ISTANBUL

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.

Yet, the mood surrounding the Istanbul club’s long-awaited return is laced with tension rather than pure celebration.

Coach İsmail Kartal, who returned to the club for his fourth managerial stint in June, and the club’s administration find themselves under mounting early-season pressure following an uneven start to domestic play. Disgruntled supporters and heavy media scrutiny have turned the much-awaited match into an immediate referendum on the club’s trajectory.

Fenerbahçe last featured in the Champions League group stage during the 2008–09 season. In the years since, a combination of continental droughts, narrow playoff exits and domestic turbulence kept Europe’s elite stage out of reach. Securing qualification into the newly expanded 36-team format was billed as a triumphant turning point for the club, but stuttering performances in the Süper Lig have quickly revived familiar anxieties in Istanbul, placing both Kartal and the board squarely in the crosshairs.

President Aziz Yıldırım, who was reelected to the post in June after leading the club to six league titles and 10 runner-up places in his first stint between 1998 and 2018, brought in Kartal hoping to end Fenerbahçe’s 12-year league title drought.

But a shock 2-0 loss in the league opener against Gençlerbirliği at home soured the mood in the Fenerbahçe community. A 2-1 loss at home to city rival Beşiktaş on Sept. 5, in a match the visiting side totally dominated, rubbed salt to the fans’ wounds and added fuel to the rumors that a very early coach replacement is looming.

Roma arrives in Istanbul in high form, seeking a strong start of its own under European lights. The club made a perfect start to the Serie A in Gian Piero Gasperini’s second season at the helm, winning all three matches so far, scoring 10 goals and conceding only one.

Sept. 10’s match presents a formidable tactical test for a home side desperate for stability. For Kartal, engineering a statement result against the visitors offers a vital lifeline to silence external noise and recapture the backing of a demanding fanbase.

This season’s Champions League league phase competition kicked off on Sept. 8 night, with Jose Mourinho getting off to a winning start on his return to the competition with Real Madrid as the Spanish giant beat Inter Milan 2-1.

Erling Haaland scored twice in Manchester City’s victory at Porto, while there were also wins for Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.