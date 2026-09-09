Chinese company to build plant in Kırklareli with AIIB financing

ISTANBUL

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is providing up to $75 million in financing to establish an advanced green manufacturing facility in northwestern Türkiye.

The AIIB made another investment as part of ongoing efforts to develop Türkiye’s advanced technology and green manufacturing capacity.

The advanced plant to be built in the northwestern province of Kırklareli will be established by Chinese manufacturer Great Rich Technology, marking the firm’s first production base outside China.

The facility will be co-financed by the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation, and it will produce energy-efficient window films, paint protection films, and specialized materials to absorb carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds.

The investment aims to reduce industrial emissions, expand the availability of low-emission advanced materials in emerging markets, and help solidify Türkiye’s position as a manufacturing hub bridging Europe, Asia and other neighboring markets.

Ajay Bushan Pandey, vice president of the AIIB, told Anadolu Agency that the bank made its second-largest investment among all its members in Türkiye over the past decade.

“$9 billion and about 40 projects we have invested in, and then there are many more projects in the pipeline,” he said.

“We have our second-largest investment in Türkiye, [and] the only country that is first is India, […] but if you look at it per capita-wise, I think Türkiye will be the highest,” said Pandey.