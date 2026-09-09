Turkish Airlines carries 64 million passengers in January-August

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines carried 64 million passengers in the first eight months of 2026, up 5.4 percent from the same period last year.

The flag carrier said in a filing with Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that the number of international passengers increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to 41.8 million, while domestic passenger traffic rose 4.3 percent to 22.2 million.

The airline’s passenger load factor climbed to 84.7 percent from 82.7 percent a year earlier. The international load factor stood at 84.5 percent, while the domestic load factor was 86.5 percent.

The number of destinations served by the airline increased to 358 from 353, while its fleet expanded 13 percent to 566 aircraft from 501.

Turkish Airlines carried 10 million passengers in August, an increase of 5.6 percent from the same month last year.

International passenger numbers rose 5 percent to 6.4 million, while domestic passenger traffic increased 6.8 percent to 3.6 million.

The carrier’s passenger load factor reached 88 percent in August, up from 86.6 percent a year earlier.

The international load factor was 87.6 percent, while the domestic load factor stood at 91.3 percent.