Turkish defense giant ASELSAN signs new export contract in Poland

ISTANBUL

Turkish defense company ASELSAN signed a contract with Polish armored vehicle manufacturer AMZ-Kutno for a joint project involving additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems.

The agreement was signed during the MSPO 2026 International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, ASELSAN said on Sept. 8 on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

“We signed a contract at MSPO 2026 with Poland’s AMZ-Kutno for a joint project covering additional ARSUS reconnaissance and surveillance systems,” the company said.

ASELSAN said it would continue expanding its operations and local partnerships in Poland through its advanced technological solutions, local office, ongoing projects and cooperation with Polish defense companies.

Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) described the agreement as “a new export success for our defense industry in Poland.”

“The cooperation between ASELSAN and AMZ-Kutno is an important example of our high-technology solutions finding concrete application in Poland’s defense projects,” it added.

Meanwhile, Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited the stands of SSB and Aselsan at the MSPO exhibition.

SSB President Haluk Görgün accompanied Nawrocki during the visit and briefed him on the capabilities of Türkiye’s defense industry and cooperation between Türkiye and Poland.

Gorgun also held talks with senior British and Polish officials on the sidelines of the exhibition.

He met the U.K. Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, Polish Deputy Minister of State Assets Konrad Golota, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, and the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau Bartosz Grodecki.