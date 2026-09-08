Galatasaray to open European campaign in Lisbon

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray opens its 2026–2027 Champions League campaign on Sept. 9 night with a high-stakes away fixture against Sporting CP, navigating a formidable European test despite a mounting injury crisis within the squad.

The match that kicks off at 8 p.m. local time in the Portuguese capital marks the beginning of the continental journey under the expanded 36-team single-table format, where every point, clean sheet, and goal difference metric counts towards securing a top-eight finish for direct advancement to the round of 16 or earning a vital berth in the two-legged knockout playoffs scheduled for the new year.

Coach Okan Buruk’s tactical preparations have been severely disrupted by fitness setbacks following recent domestic action in the Süper Lig.

The Süper Lig champion travels to Lisbon without star forward Victor Osimhen and experienced midfielder Mario Lemina, both of whom picked up right adductor strains during a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Başakşehir on Sept. 4.

Compounding the selection dilemma for the technical staff, right-back Wilfried Singo remains sidelined due to a thigh muscle strain sustained during training sessions earlier in the week, leaving the squad’s structural depth thoroughly tested against Sporting’s dynamic personnel.

Despite the personnel shortages, Galatasaray enters the European stage riding the momentum of a strong domestic start. The recent win over Başakşehir highlighted the team’s mental resilience, featuring decisive contributions from midfielder Lucas Torreira and playmaker Gabriel Sara.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who impressed in his debut as a substitute against Başakşehir, will also play a key role in Buruk’s plans, as the experienced coach is expected to use Barış Alper Yılmaz as the team’s forward against Sporting.

On the opposing side, Sporting prepares to host the opening fixture on home turf with the backing of a passionate crowd.

The Portuguese giant enters the matchday aiming to capitalize on home-field advantage and establish early dominance in the single-table standings.

Elsewhere in the Champions League on Sept. 9, Barcelona welcomes Feyenoord to the Camp Nou, alongside German side Stuttgart hosting tournament debutant Viking.

A heavyweight clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid is scheduled at Anfield, while Napoli squares off against Arsenal at home and Paris Saint-Germain entertains Slovan Bratislava to launch its bid to join the tiny band of clubs to have won the competition three years running.

Just being in the league phase is worth almost 20 million euros ($23.2m) at a minimum, significant sums for clubs from lesser leagues.

The Champions League winners pocket around 90 million euros in prize money, before adding millions more, notably from television; it is understood PSG earned around 150 million euros for each of its last two victories.