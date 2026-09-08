Canada’s counter-tariffs take effect on US goods

MONTREAL

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he suspended trade talks with the Trump administration after 'unfair' terms were proposed. (AFP Photo)

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. products took effect on Sept. 8, as a trade war between the North American neighbors heats up.



The announced duties of 15 percent, 25 percent and 50 percent apply to $20 billion in imports from the United States, covering steel and aluminum products as well as dairy goods like cheese. But Canada removed some seafood products from the initial list.



Ottawa’s pushback comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 50-percent tariffs on a similar value of Canadian products, over what Washington deemed as “discriminatory treatment” against U.S. alcohol, automobile and dairy industries.



On Sept. 7, Trump threatened to block sales of Canada’s Bombardier Aviation in the United States, unless the Quebec-based plane maker moves manufacturing to the U.S.



“No more selling Bombardier in the United States!” Trump posted in all caps on his Truth Social platform, though he did not specify how he would achieve a sales halt.



Thousands of Bombardier aircraft currently operate in U.S. airlines’ domestic fleets.