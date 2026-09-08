GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 gathers int’l startup ecosystems in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

More than 100 investors from 20 countries managing over $100 billion in assets gather at GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026 in Istanbul to discover high-potential artificial intelligence startups.



The inaugural major tech event, GITEX Ai Türkiye 2026, will take place on Sept. 9-10 at the Istanbul Expo Center to bring together rising startups, investors, and tech giants.



Hosted by the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye with the strategic partnership of the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the event features Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.



More than 300 companies and startups, alongside global investors, public representatives, expert speakers, and leading tech executives, will participate in the two-day event, according to a written statement from GITEX Ai Türkiye.



Startups will showcase innovative solutions addressing challenges in key fields such as sustainable agriculture, AI-driven education, enterprise technologies, healthcare, and infrastructure.



Over 100 investors from 20 countries, managing a combined asset size of more than $100 billion, will join the event to discover the next big artificial intelligence startup with scaling potential.



High-growth domestic technology companies from Türkiye will showcase their achievements alongside international technology ventures.



A total of 24 out of 39 companies accepted into the Turcorn 100 program—an initiative designed to accelerate international market access for scale-ups—will exhibit their technologies.



Emerging artificial intelligence startups from Türkiye will also introduce custom-built solutions to address the evolving needs of various industries and the corporate world.