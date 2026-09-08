Türkiye to support local development of critical products and technologies

Türkiye to support local development of critical products and technologies

ANKARA
Türkiye to support local development of critical products and technologies

 

Türkiye is preparing to launch new programs to facilitate the development and production of critical products and technologies through domestic means to enhance the competitive edge of the country’s production in foreign markets.

Ankara’s Medium-Term Program (MTP) covering 2027-2029 will feature targeted industrial policies on sectoral priorities to support high-value-added transformation in industry, as well as other measures to expand the scope of programs serving as a catalyst for domestic production.

The High-Tech Investment Program (HIT-30) will facilitate large-scale investments in priority tech sectors via project-based and customized mechanisms.

The new advance credit program based on investment commitments will be implemented alongside the existing investment incentive system to contribute to exports in productive sectors and promote high-value-added product groups, while a new application area covering high-quality but relatively smaller manufacturing industry investments will be developed.

Türkiye’s new strategic initiative program will contribute to investments ensuring supply security, reducing foreign dependency, and offering high research and development (R&D) content aligned with twin transformation goals.

The transformative roadmap also includes the allocation of state aid to the production of critical components for developing competitive manufacturing in priority sectors through domestic capabilities. The aid will be tightly regulated to prioritize companies demonstrating tangible increases in energy efficiency, job creation, and export volume.

The overarching investment incentive system will transition to a project-oriented framework to target specific regional development needs.

Ankara will also encourage agricultural investments to convert farming byproducts into profitable goods to strengthen the ties between rural agriculture and urban industry.

The local development initiative program will provide funding for private-sector projects addressing regional challenges with technological upgrades and localized job creation.

Türkiye’s future roadmap also includes other efforts to subsidize branding, certification, and e-commerce infrastructure to commercialize local products for global export markets.

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