Turkish women top European volleyball

ISTANBUL

Turkish national women’s volleyball team secured its place in sports history on Sept. 6, capturing its second consecutive European Championship with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Italy at a packed Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

The “Sultans of the Net” triumphed 16-25, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21, 15-10 in a grueling 122-minute final, playing before more than 16,000 roaring fans.

The victory not only crowns Türkiye as back-to-back continental champion but also punches the team’s ticket to the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, making Türkiye the first European nation to secure a women’s volleyball quota for the Games.

Coached by Daniele Santarelli, Türkiye finished the 2026 CEV European Championship with an 8-1 record across nine matches, claiming the program’s latest major international title under his leadership.

Star opposite hitter Melissa Vargas was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), repeating her honor from the 2023 tournament. Vargas was joined on the tournament’s “Dream Team” by Turkish teammates Derya Cebecioğlu, Zehra Güneş, and Gizem Örge, while Santarelli was selected as the tournament’s top head coach.

“I am Italian, but I work for Türkiye. I give all my energy to Türkiye. I spend everything I have so this team can achieve greater things,” Santarelli said when he was asked about winning against his home country.

“I love this country so much, and I love the people of this country so much,” he added.

“I want so much to achieve things with this country, to be successful in this way. My team and I put everything we have into making this happen.”

Team captain Eda Erdem credited the electric atmosphere created by the home crowd for fueling the team’s dramatic comeback from early set deficits.

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” Erdem said. “The crowd was amazing, the support was amazing. If it weren’t for their pressure, we couldn’t have brought it to 3-2.”

Erdem also dedicated the hard-fought victory to the broader legacy of Turkish women, linking the triumph to the nation’s history.

“Along the path opened to us by the Republic, we showed what Turkish women can achieve,” Erdem said. “Turkish women will always continue to dream, fight, and win. This trophy belongs to all of us! Today, the capital of Europe is Istanbul! Thank you everyone.”

The championship marks another milestone in a golden era for Turkish volleyball, cementing the program’s absolute dominance on the European stage.

“This team fights until the last ball and never gives up,” Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ said.

“This team is this country’s team. Everyone must embrace and support this team. Because they are role models for the youth, exemplary people, and they have given us every possible pride. Next up is an Olympic medal.”