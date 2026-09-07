Oasis film captures band’s frosty reunion in Venice

VENICE

AFP Photo

A new film about Oasis’s historic 2025 world tour, which premiered on Sept. 6in Venice, captures the frosty reunion of the British band’s Gallagher brothers and shows how their children have become the “cement” in their volatile relationship.

Titled “Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger,” the documentary reveals the moment Liam Gallagher arrived for the first meeting in 15 years with estranged brother Noel for a rehearsal ahead of their “Live ‘25” tour.



His first words are to object to some acoustic shields on the drums — “they’re giving me the hump” — before he launches into the songs in characteristic style and then leaves without saying a word.



“They’re English working-class men, they’re not going to show emotion, not going to even shake hands,” film creator Steven Knight, creator of the “Peaky Blinders” TV series and the writer of the new James Bond film, told AFP.



Over the course of the tour, the combustible brothers gradually bury one of the most famous feuds in modern rock music, which dates back to a 2009 backstage fight before a concert in Paris.



Fans began gathering at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday morning ahead of the premiere, with the Gallagher brothers waving to them from a boat as they arrived in the sun-drenched Italian city.



Their on-stage reunion last year saw an outpouring of 1990s nostalgia and support for Oasis, one of the biggest rock bands of the past 30 years, with the film seeking to explain why they have such strong cross-generational and cross-language appeal.



Liam and Noel’s reconciliation was helped by the budding relationships between their children who didn’t know each other before the band reunion, according to Knight.



“I think once their kids got involved, that was the cement. Their kids met and became mates,” he added.

Asked about his work on the next Bond, Knight said he couldn’t talk about it, adding only: “I’m very much looking forward to that. It’s going to be really good.”



The film was directed by renowned British music documentary makers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who worked alongside Knight.



“Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger” releases worldwide from Sept. 9.