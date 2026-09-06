Excavations begin at Hadrian’s city

BURSA

AA Photo

Archaeological excavations have begun at Hadrianoi, an ancient city founded by Roman Emperor Hadrian on the southern slopes of Mount Uludağ.

Traces of Hadrianoi, a city founded by Roman Emperor Hadrian in 123 A.D. in what is now the northwestern province of Bursa’s Orhaneli district, are being uncovered through archaeological excavations.

The excavations are being carried out across an area of approximately five decares under the leadership of the Bursa Museum Directorate, under the scientific supervision of Professor Derya Şahin, a faculty member in the Archaeology Department of Bursa Uludağ University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

The excavations aim to precisely locate the ancient city of Hadrianoi, which Roman Emperor Hadrian founded in 123 A.D. in an area where he hunted on the southern slopes of Mount Uludağ, and to reveal the historical importance of the region.

Bursa Museum Director Ahmet Türkmenoğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency that Orhaneli, one of Bursa’s oldest districts, has been inhabited since the Roman period.

Noting that the existence of a city called Hadrianoi in the district has long been known, Türkmenoğlu said: “Following an earthquake, Roman Emperor Hadrian came to Anatolia to inspect the area and particularly toured what we call the regions of Mysia and Bithynia. During this journey, he visited İzmit and İznik and then traveled toward Erdek. As he passed through this area, he stopped at the foothills of Mount Uludağ and presumably founded a city here, naming it Hadrianoi. Why did he establish it here? Because Hadrian was very fond of hunting, and this area was quite ideal for hunting.”

Türkmenoğlu said there was also a road in the area that had been actively used since the Roman period.

“This road passes through Harmancık and leads to Kütahya and Balıkesir, and it is still in use today. The city was established along this road. There are also thermal springs in the region. They may have been used at the time as well. In fact, there are many reasons why the city could have been established here,” he said.

HH A completely untouched landscape

Emphasizing that historical sources also document the foundation of Hadrianoi in 123 A.D., Türkmenoğlu said archaeological excavations had therefore begun at the site.

He noted that the team first had to conduct extensive clearing work.

“Because we entered a completely untouched landscape. After completing the clearing work, we realized that we were inside a huge, monumental structure. It may be an agora, a marketplace, or perhaps a gymnasium, an educational complex. We will learn this as we excavate,” he said.

Türkmenoğlu said the excavation is currently being carried out by a five-person team.

“The point we are excavating is very close to the entrance of the monumental structure, particularly its main wall. We first want to reach the floor of the structure. The findings we obtain there will shed light on the site and help us uncover the structure. This will also allow us to determine its architectural layout,” he said.

He added that other parts of the site would be excavated over time.

“Within such a monumental structure, as we continue excavating, we may naturally encounter sculptural works, particularly in the lower sections. The structure is visible today. Although the exterior walls have collapsed, in many places we can clearly see the walls and architectural elements in situ, meaning in their original positions,” Türkmenoğlu said.

He added that the archaeological excavations and subsequent work at the site could create an important destination for cultural tourism in Türkiye.