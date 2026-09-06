Turkish delegation’s Hong Kong visit aims to expand business ties

ANKARA

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A planned visit by a Turkish business delegation to Hong Kong under the Belt and Road Summit is expected to contribute to the development of investment and cooperation opportunities in the region and help Turkish companies take a greater role in projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Foreign Economic Relations Board’s (DEİK) Türkiye-Hong Kong Business Council is planning to organize a delegation visit to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sept. 7-11 as part of the Belt and Road Summit.

The visit aims to strengthen economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Hong Kong, evaluate investment and cooperation opportunities and increase direct contacts between the two business communities.

Türkiye’s exports to Hong Kong rose 9.2 percent to $976.2 million last year. Imports from the region totaled $65.2 million during the same period.

Türkiye made about $7 billion in outward direct investments in 2024, of which $17 million was directed to Hong Kong. During the same period, Türkiye received approximately $7 billion in total foreign direct investment, with Hong Kong accounting for $81 million of that amount.

The business delegation’s visit to Hong Kong is important not only for increasing trade volume with the region, but also for expanding Turkish companies’ access to Asia-Pacific markets, particularly China, through Hong Kong, promoting reciprocal investment and enabling Turkish firms to take on a greater role in projects carried out under the Belt and Road Initiative.