Türkiye’s automotive exports stay strong through August

Türkiye’s automotive exports stay strong through August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s automotive exports stay strong through August

AA Photo

The automotive industry exported $27.2 billion worth of goods in the first eight months of 2026, achieving its highest-ever January-August performance, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM).

The automotive industry maintained its strong export performance during the eight-month period despite challenges in global trade, fluctuations in demand conditions and supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Automotive exports increased 2.5 percent in January-August to $27.2 billion, marking the sector’s highest-ever performance for the period. The industry’s share of Türkiye’s total exports was 14.7 percent.

Germany was the largest export destination for Türkiye’s automotive industry in the January-August period, accounting for $4.4 billion in exports. France followed it with $3.3 billion, the United Kingdom with $2.5 billion, Italy with $2.4 billion and Spain with $2.2 billion.

In terms of export growth by value, France ranked first. Automotive exports to France increased by $338.2 million compared with the same period a year earlier. Italy followed France with an increase of $318.2 million, the Netherlands with $148.3 million, Germany with $105.6 million and Poland with $60.7 million.

During the period, the sector exported $1.2 billion worth of goods to Poland and $519.8 million to the Netherlands.

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