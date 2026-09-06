US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

MOSCOW

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv.

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over three hours at the Kremlin Senate Palace on Sept. 5.



The American representatives presented a proposal to end the war in Ukraine.



The new offer includes establishing a 30-kilometer buffer zone in the Donbas region, sources close to the talks said.



The proposal requires Russian and Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the frontline.



The evacuated area would become a free trade zone, the sources said.



It remains unclear which side will provide security in the proposed buffer zone.



The envoys also discussed a new formula for frozen Russian assets.



U.S. and European experts proposed transferring approximately 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets from Belgium-based Euroclear to a new custodian structure controlled by the European Union.



The U.S. delegation landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport earlier in the day.



Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriyev welcomed the American representatives.



Dmitriyev shared a message on social media calling the envoys messengers of peace.



The U.S. motorcade initially headed to the American Embassy before arriving at the Kremlin for the 8 p.m. meeting.



Putin expressed his readiness to discuss all options for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.



He asked the envoys to convey his gratitude and best wishes to Trump before the talks began.



The U.S. representatives are scheduled to arrive in Kyiv on Sept. 6 following a train journey from Poland.

The envoys abandoned plans for a direct flight to the Ukrainian capital after Russian missiles struck the Zhuliany airport.



Ukrainian officials express concern Putin might convince the U.S. representatives using his own arguments.

Kyiv officials argue the American delegation should have started their diplomatic tour in the attacked country to maintain a balanced approach.