Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

JERUSALEM

AA Archive Photo

The Israeli army launches fresh operations across the border in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, issuing urgent warnings for local residents to leave the area.

The Israeli military launched strikes in southern Lebanon on Sept. 6 and ordered residents of the town of Arab Salim to evacuate following a Hezbollah drone attack on its soldiers.



The military said Hezbollah launched two drones at forces operating in a designated security zone.



"Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.



"In response, the IDF is now striking in southern Lebanon," the military said.



There were no reports of Israeli soldiers wounded in the attack.