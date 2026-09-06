Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

JERUSALEM
Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

AA Archive Photo

The Israeli army launches fresh operations across the border in response to a Hezbollah drone attack, issuing urgent warnings for local residents to leave the area.

The Israeli military launched strikes in southern Lebanon on Sept. 6 and ordered residents of the town of Arab Salim to evacuate following a Hezbollah drone attack on its soldiers.


The military said Hezbollah launched two drones at forces operating in a designated security zone.


"Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.


"In response, the IDF is now striking in southern Lebanon," the military said.


There were no reports of Israeli soldiers wounded in the attack.

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