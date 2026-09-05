Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

KYRENIA
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

The death toll from a ferry accident off Kyrenia in the Turkish Cyprus has risen to 13, while 15 people remain missing, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said on Sept. 5.

“With the recovery of the latest body, the number of our people who lost their lives in the accident has risen to 13, while the number of our missing people is now 15,” Üstel said.

Search efforts for those still missing are continuing following the accident involving the Filo Jet passenger vessel, which capsized off Girne while traveling from Girne Port to Tasucu in Mersin, Türkiye.

The vessel was carrying 267 people when it sank after departing Girne Kyrenia on Aug. 30.

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