UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale

UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale

NEW YORK
UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale

This handout graphic provided by Equal Earth shows the Equal Earth cartographic projection. (Photo by Handout / Equal Earth / AFP)

 

The U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 4 endorsed a world map that more accurately represents the relative sizes of Africa and other continents, with the United States casting the only vote against the measure.

The resolution, sponsored by Togo, received 164 votes in favor, with six countries abstaining. It urges member states to use the Equal Earth projection in place of the traditional Mercator map.

Developed for maritime navigation by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569, the Mercator projection exaggerates the size of regions farther from the equator, making Europe and North America appear disproportionately large.

Equal Earth, introduced in 2018, preserves the relative areas of landmasses.

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said maps “guide education, nourish the imagination, and influence collective perceptions.”

“They are therefore never neutral; when they present a distorted image of our planet, they risk perpetuating inaccurate representation that is passed down through generations,” he said.

U.S. representative Yaryna Ferencevych criticized the resolution, saying such initiatives were undermining the institution’s credibility.

“Instead of focusing on genuine problems... this body is debating map projects from the 16th century and their role in promoting reparations and cognitive justice,” she said before the vote.

France, which co-sponsored the resolution, also announced on Sept. 4 that its Foreign Ministry would stop using the Mercator projection in its diplomatic work.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot noted that Greenland appears almost as large as Africa on Mercator maps, while countries including the United States, Russia and China gain disproportionate visual prominence.

“Changing maps obviously doesn’t change the world,” he said. “But correcting a distorted representation is already an act of truth.”

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

    Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

  2. DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

    DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

  3. US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

    US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

  4. Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

    Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

  5. Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

    Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Recommended
US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province
Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes
Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde

Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde
Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds

Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds
Indonesia’s main airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Indonesia’s main airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
US offers ‘substantive plan’ to end Ukraine war

US offers ‘substantive plan’ to end Ukraine war
WORLD US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Sept. 5 urged restraint in the south’s Druze-majority Sweida province after a prominent figure quit the region following tensions with supporters of a pro-Israeli Druze leader.
ECONOMY New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029 on Sept. 6, outlining updated economic forecasts and policy priorities while projecting that inflation will fall to single digits by 2029
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿