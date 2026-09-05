US envoys head to Moscow, Kiev with new Ukraine peace plan

US envoys head to Moscow, Kiev with new Ukraine peace plan

WASHINGTON
US envoys head to Moscow, Kiev with new Ukraine peace plan

FILE - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Steve Witkoff, special envoy of the United States, meet at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

 

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were due in Moscow on Sept. 5 and Kiev the following day as Washington launched a new effort to revive negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

U.S. media reported that the pair would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that they would then travel to Kiev on Sept. 6, while the Kremlin had yet to confirm the reported meeting with Putin.

“They are bringing with them a proposal to end the war,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters, without providing details.

The trip will mark Witkoff and Kushner’s first visit to Kiev, although they have traveled to Moscow several times during previous diplomatic efforts.

Zelensky said Ukraine would suspend air attacks during the envoys’ visit and called on Moscow to reciprocate.

“There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire,” he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were still “no concrete prerequisites” for a settlement but added that the possibility of achieving peace “cannot be ruled out.”

The two sides remain divided over territory and security guarantees. Moscow has demanded recognition of its claim over Crimea and the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as a commitment that Ukraine will not join NATO.

Kiev has called for a ceasefire along the current front line before further negotiations and refuses to recognize Russian sovereignty over occupied Ukrainian territory.

The diplomatic push comes amid intensified attacks by both sides.

A Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine’s SBU security service in central Kiev on Sept. 4, wounding 12 people.

Zelensky said the drone had been deliberately directed at the office of acting SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad, who was not injured. He later said Ukraine had identified targets for a response but did not provide details.

Black Sea trade under pressure

The escalation has also disrupted grain shipments through the Black Sea, increasing freight and insurance costs for import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Egypt obtained more than 82 percent of its wheat imports from Russia and Ukraine during the first half of 2026, according to an Al Jazeera analysis citing S&P Global Commodity Insights. The delivered price of wheat in the eastern Mediterranean reached a record $301 per ton in late August.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye had prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain and was in contact with Russia and Ukraine.

Ankara is seeking an arrangement similar to the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in 2022.

The deal enabled the export of nearly 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain before Russia withdrew in 2023.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

    Key witness recounts murder in Gülistan Doku case

  2. DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

    DEM Party convenes congress as major changes await future gathering

  3. US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

    US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

  4. Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

    Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

  5. Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

    Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Recommended
US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province
Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes

Gaza holds funeral for 100 Palestinians recovered from rubble of destroyed homes
Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections

Greek PM rolls out major aid package ahead of elections
Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde

Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde
Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds

Nepali rescuers buoyed by miracle finds
Indonesia’s main airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Indonesia’s main airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption
US offers ‘substantive plan’ to end Ukraine war

US offers ‘substantive plan’ to end Ukraine war
WORLD US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

US envoy calls for restraint in Druze-majority Sweida province

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Sept. 5 urged restraint in the south’s Druze-majority Sweida province after a prominent figure quit the region following tensions with supporters of a pro-Israeli Druze leader.
ECONOMY New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

New Medium-Term program sees single-digit inflation by 2029

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (OVP) for 2027-2029 on Sept. 6, outlining updated economic forecasts and policy priorities while projecting that inflation will fall to single digits by 2029
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿