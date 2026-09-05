Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines aims to join the world’s 100 most valuable brands, with plans for premium economy cabins, regional aircraft and improvements to passenger services, CEO Ahmet Olmuştur said.

The carrier has been named Türkiye’s most valuable brand by Brand Finance for nine consecutive years.

Olmuştur told Anadolu Agency in an interview published on Sept. 4 that it aimed to become the first Turkish brand to enter the global top 100.

He said the airline was focusing on increasing brand value alongside expanding its operations, with customer satisfaction and passengers’ willingness to recommend the carrier central to that effort.

The airline has 122 points of contact with passengers, from its website and airport procedures to onboard service, baggage collection and customer support, he said.

Its Miles&Smiles loyalty program has reached 25 million members, with further benefits planned.

Turkish Airlines has completed feasibility and preparatory work for premium economy, positioned between its business and economy cabins.

It plans to extend the product across its wide-body fleet, targeting 2029 for the rollout.

Passengers would receive seats with greater recline and legroom, upgraded catering and additional Miles&Smiles benefits, Olmuştur said.

“We have begun the tender process for regional aircraft; we sent our specifications to manufacturers in July,” he said.

The airline is targeting the second half of 2028 for the aircraft to join its fleet.

They would allow it to serve cities with potential demand of 100-140 passengers a day that its existing aircraft cannot serve efficiently, connecting them to its wider network through Istanbul.

Olmuştur said the carrier was also studying long-range aircraft with capacities approaching 400 seats.

On network expansion, he said flights to Minsk would resume on Sept. 20, while services to China’s Chengdu would begin on Nov. 11.

Turkish Airlines has increased flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to 14 a week each.