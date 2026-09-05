Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy

Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy

ANKARA
Teknopark Istanbul draws up five-year growth strategy

 

Teknopark Istanbul is preparing a five-year strategy focused on critical technologies and helping companies grow and enter international markets, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün said.

In a social media post on Sept. 4, Görgün said a two-day workshop would set priorities for the technology park’s 2027-2031 strategic plan.

The discussions will cover turning ideas into products, shared testing and validation infrastructure, and support for companies seeking to expand their operations and reach overseas markets, he said.

Görgün said Teknopark Istanbul would take a more active role in developing international partnerships, expanding its role beyond hosting technology companies.

The aim is to help technology ventures enter global markets through partnerships developed at the park.

Türkiye,

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