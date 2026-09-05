Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list

Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list

Global travel publisher Lonely Planet named Türkiye’s central region of Cappadocia Europe’s best winter destination on Aug. 21, praising its snow-covered fairy chimneys and subterranean cities.

Topping “The 13 Best Places to Visit in Europe in Winter” list, the region outranked 12 renowned locations including Finland’s Lapland, Greece’s Santorini, Germany’s Bavarian Alps and Wales’ Eryri.

The publication described the area as the top spot for snow and underground discoveries, noting the low season offers quieter visits to Keşlik Monastery, Kaymaklı Underground City and Göreme Open Air Museum.
Underground structures provide shelter during cold days, while Ihlara Valley offers winter hikes.

Boutique cave hotels form a key part of the experience, the publication said. Hot air balloons operate year-round but face weather-related cancellations.

Cappadocia Site President Aydın Cem Aslanbay said the ranking reflects the impact of recent conservation and sustainable tourism policies.

“The Cappadocia Site Presidency model, realized with the vision of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, became a crucial turning point,” he said.

Aslanbay said the region is transforming into a four-season brand and promised to continue the protection mobilization.

Located in Central Anatolia, the area is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its distinct geological formations. The region’s subterranean network includes hundreds of settlements carved into soft volcanic rock centuries ago to serve as shelters, now operating as major cultural hubs.

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