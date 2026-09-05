Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

ANKARA
Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

 

Türkiye has appointed new ambassadors to 12 countries under decisions signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 5.

Presidential adviser Necati Sancaktutan was named ambassador to Bahrain, replacing Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak, who was appointed to Finland.

Hüseyin Ergani was appointed ambassador to Oman, Kaan Esener to the Philippines and Fatih Yıldız to South Korea.

Yıldız’s post in Sudan will be taken by Fahri Türker Oba, Türkiye’s ambassador to Gambia. Özgür Gökmen was named ambassador to Gambia.

Alper Aktaş will move from Somalia to North Macedonia, while Ferhat Alkan will leave his Mozambique posting to become ambassador to Somalia. Ayça Oşafoğlu İnam was appointed to Mozambique.

Haydar Kerem Divanlıoğlu was named ambassador to Burundi and Fikriye Aslı Güven to Namibia. The outgoing ambassadors to Burundi and North Macedonia, Alp Işıklı and Fatih Ulusoy, were reassigned to Foreign Ministry headquarters.

The decisions also covered senior Foreign Ministry posts.

Rıza Hakan Tekin was named director general responsible for relations with Syria, while Levent Eler will oversee relations with the northeastern Mediterranean.

Volkan Işıkcı will oversee West and Central Africa, and Yönet Can Tezel southern Africa and multilateral African affairs. Sadık Babür Girgin was appointed director general for humanitarian and technical assistance.

Polat Safi was named director general for public diplomacy and strategic communications. Esin Çakıl will oversee consular services and Turkish citizens abroad, while Reyhan Özgür will head migration policy and visa procedures.

Ertan Yalçın was appointed to lead protocol and diplomatic affairs, Ülkü Kocaefe overseas promotion and cultural affairs, and Tufan Büyükuzun personnel. Burcu Aykut was named head of strategy development.

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