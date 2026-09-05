Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye will continue diplomatic efforts to help end tensions between Iran and the United States.

Erdoğan made the remarks during a phone call with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sept. 4, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdoğan said cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE would continue to expand in several areas, particularly the defense industry and economy, and that Ankara was working to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He said Türkiye was seeking an end to the Iran-U.S. tensions and other conflicts in the region and would maintain its “peace-oriented diplomatic initiatives.”

Erdoğan also said Ankara “never approves of attacks on brotherly countries in the region” and stressed the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE on other regional issues.

In a separate message, Erdoğan congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her government became the longest-lasting administration in Italy’s postwar history.

Meloni’s government completed 1,413 consecutive days in office on Sept. 4, surpassing the 1,412-day record set by Silvio Berlusconi’s second government.

“I sincerely believe that we will further strengthen cooperation and solidarity between our countries with each passing day,” Erdoğan said.

US,

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