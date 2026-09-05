ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout

ISTANBUL

An ISIL suspect killed in a shootout at Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli bus terminal had evaded earlier police raids before trying to leave by bus, Demirören News Agency reported.

Berkan Çil, 21, escaped during raids on two addresses in Pendik and Tuzla.

The operation followed an investigation coordinated by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and Istanbul police into his suspected links to ISIL and plans for a terrorist attack in Türkiye.

Police searching his home found substances they believed could be used to make explosives.

Bomb disposal specialists took samples for examination.

Investigators later established that Çil had bought a ticket for a bus departing from Sultanbeyli.

Officers were deployed to the terminal to arrest him.

Çil opened fire on officers attempting to detain him, prompting police to return fire, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said. He was killed in the exchange.

Tahsin Polat, 49, who was at the terminal, was wounded during the shootout and later died in hospital.

Police also detained another suspect, identified as G.Ç., at a home in Tuzla over suspected links to Çil. An unlicensed handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition were seized during the search.