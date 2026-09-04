Mitsotakis links support for Türkiye’s EU bid to good-neighborly ties

Mitsotakis links support for Türkiye’s EU bid to good-neighborly ties

ATHENS
Mitsotakis links support for Türkiye’s EU bid to good-neighborly ties

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis waits for the arrival of European Council President Antonio Costa before their meeting at the Maximos Mansion, in Athens, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said Greece supports Türkiye’s path toward the European Union, but stressed that Ankara’s progress must go hand in hand with maintaining good-neighborly relations with Athens.

Speaking after a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on Sept. 3, Mitsotakis said Greece does not pose a threat to Türkiye and rejected any external suggestions on how Athens should strengthen its defense capabilities under a recently signed agreement with Israel.

Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 31 it had signed a deal with Athens worth approximately 3 billion euros (almost $3.5 billion) to set up the “Achilles Shield” aerial defense system for Greece.

“Our country is peaceful and poses no threat to anyone,” Mitsotakis said, stressing that Greece’s sovereignty must not be called into question.

The Greek prime minister said Athens wants to maintain good-neighborly relations with Türkiye and will continue to support Ankara’s EU accession process, provided Türkiye acts responsibly in its relations with neighboring countries.

“There should be no active threat of war, and our sovereignty must not be questioned. We want to strengthen Türkiye’s European path, but this must proceed alongside good-neighborly relations with Greece,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece does not constitute a regional threat and said decisions concerning the country’s defense posture would remain a matter of national sovereignty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

    US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

  2. Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

    Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

  3. Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

    Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing US talks

  4. Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

    Israel strikes southern Lebanon, orders Arab Salim evacuation

  5. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
Recommended
Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries
Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap

Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap
Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions
Turkish, Greek spy chiefs discuss Aegean tension in rare meeting

Turkish, Greek spy chiefs discuss Aegean tension in rare meeting
Türkiye backs Syria chemical weapons cleanup, warns over Israeli strikes

Türkiye backs Syria chemical weapons cleanup, warns over Israeli strikes
Ankara slams EU plan to fund monument defaming Turkish military

Ankara slams EU plan to fund monument defaming Turkish military
WORLD US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

US envoys pitch 30-km buffer zone to Putin in 3-hour meeting

Donald Trump's representatives meet Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a potential free trade zone and frozen asset transfers before heading to Kyiv
ECONOMY Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Iraq targets 5 million bpd oil exports via Türkiye, Syria

Baghdad accelerates strategic pipeline projects to the Mediterranean Sea to reduce its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿