Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar discussed strengthening electricity, oil and natural gas interconnections and expanding comprehensive energy cooperation between the two countries with Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi.

Bayraktar said in a post on the U.S.-based social media platform X that he met with Saddi and his accompanying delegation at the ministry.

The two ministers held comprehensive discussions on strengthening electricity, natural gas and oil interconnections in the region, as well as potential cooperation projects in the oil and natural gas sectors, Bayraktar said.

"Türkiye is ready to share its experience, knowledge and capabilities in the energy sector with Lebanon and further strengthen energy cooperation between our countries through projects we will develop on the basis of mutual benefit," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression

Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression
Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts
Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects
Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan
Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks
Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October

Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿