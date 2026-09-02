Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

BISHKEK
Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded his visit to Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 1 after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which ended with the approval of 28 documents and a series of bilateral meetings.

The gathering marking the organization’s 25th anniversary brought together Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, among others.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended the expanded summit meeting in Bishkek.

SCO member states adopted the 25th-anniversary Bishkek Declaration alongside decisions covering regional security, energy, transport, climate change, artificial intelligence and the fight against narcotics.

The documents included regulations for SCO security and anti-drug centers, an international information security plan, a road map for ports and logistics centers and cooperation memorandums on climate change and artificial intelligence.

The declaration described the SCO as a non-military organization that is not directed against any country or international body. It also called for international disputes to be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

Pakistan will take over the organization’s rotating presidency from Kyrgyzstan and host the next SCO summit in 2027.

Türkiye attended the meeting as an SCO dialogue partner.

In his address, Erdoğan said Ankara would seek closer cooperation with the organization on secure transport corridors and energy supplies while continuing its efforts to resolve regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

On the sidelines, Erdoğan held separate talks with Putin, Aliyev and host Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

His closed-door meeting with Putin lasted about 90 minutes.

In remarks before the talks, Erdoğan said Türkiye-Russia relations had reached their most advanced level and that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant was nearing completion.

Putin described Türkiye as a “privileged partner” and said Akkuyu’s first unit was expected to begin operating this year.

During his meeting with Aliyev, Erdoğan discussed cooperation in energy, infrastructure and transport and reiterated Türkiye’s support for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Erdoğan and Japarov reviewed bilateral ties and discussed cooperation in energy, defense, trade, investment, security and counterterrorism.

Erdoğan invited Japarov to attend the upcoming Organization of Turkic States summit and COP31 in Türkiye.

Erdoğan and the accompanying delegation returned to Türkiye later in the day.

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