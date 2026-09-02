New paved road smooths journey to historic Engüzekkapı Castle

ERZURUM

The castle is a popular spot for history and nature buffs. (AA Photo)

Perched on the steep cliffs of the eastern province of Erzurum’s Uzundere district, the medieval Engüzekkapı Castle — a popular spot for history and nature buffs — is now far easier to reach following the completion of a 1,200-meter asphalt road.



Located on 150-meter-high rocky cliffs along the Tortum-Uzundere road, the historic castle is believed to date back to the Middle Ages. Used by the Eastern Roman Empire and several Turkish principalities, the fortress features walls about 30 meters high, with the Tortum Stream flowing below.



For years, poor road conditions made the castle difficult to access. A 1,200-meter hot-mix asphalt road was recently built through cooperation between the Erzurum Governor’s Office and the Erzurum Municipality.



As part of the surrounding improvements, an area of about 800 square meters was paved with natural stone and turned into a suitable space for visitors and parking. Guardrails will also be installed at dangerous points along the road following the necessary approvals.



Erzurum Governor Aydın Baruş said the castle was an important tourism asset that had preserved its beauty despite its age.



“Engüzekkapı Castle dates back to the Middle Ages. It was built with roughly hewn stones but has survived to the present day thanks to repairs and still retains its beauty,” Baruş told state-run Anadolu Agency.



He said the castle’s striking location attracts people traveling along the road.



“Those who see this beauty while passing by always want to stop here. Until now, it was not an easily accessible place. Normal vehicles could not reach it because of the poor condition of the road,” Baruş said.



He added that further restoration work would be carried out to make the castle safer and easier to visit.



“About 500 to 600 people visit here every day. The number increases in summer. We hope the number will rise and that everyone will have the chance to see these beauties. It is our duty to make the natural and cultural assets of our province more valuable and accessible,” Baruş

said.



Ahmet Yer, director of the provincial culture and tourism department, also invited history and nature enthusiasts to visit the castle, describing it as a remarkable monument where history and nature come together.