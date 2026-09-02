New paved road smooths journey to historic Engüzekkapı Castle

New paved road smooths journey to historic Engüzekkapı Castle

ERZURUM
New paved road smooths journey to historic Engüzekkapı Castle

The castle is a popular spot for history and nature buffs. (AA Photo)

Perched on the steep cliffs of the eastern province of Erzurum’s Uzundere district, the medieval Engüzekkapı Castle — a popular spot for history and nature buffs — is now far easier to reach following the completion of a 1,200-meter asphalt road.


Located on 150-meter-high rocky cliffs along the Tortum-Uzundere road, the historic castle is believed to date back to the Middle Ages. Used by the Eastern Roman Empire and several Turkish principalities, the fortress features walls about 30 meters high, with the Tortum Stream flowing below.


For years, poor road conditions made the castle difficult to access. A 1,200-meter hot-mix asphalt road was recently built through cooperation between the Erzurum Governor’s Office and the Erzurum Municipality.


As part of the surrounding improvements, an area of about 800 square meters was paved with natural stone and turned into a suitable space for visitors and parking. Guardrails will also be installed at dangerous points along the road following the necessary approvals.


Erzurum Governor Aydın Baruş said the castle was an important tourism asset that had preserved its beauty despite its age.


“Engüzekkapı Castle dates back to the Middle Ages. It was built with roughly hewn stones but has survived to the present day thanks to repairs and still retains its beauty,” Baruş told state-run Anadolu Agency.


He said the castle’s striking location attracts people traveling along the road.


“Those who see this beauty while passing by always want to stop here. Until now, it was not an easily accessible place. Normal vehicles could not reach it because of the poor condition of the road,” Baruş said.


He added that further restoration work would be carried out to make the castle safer and easier to visit.


“About 500 to 600 people visit here every day. The number increases in summer. We hope the number will rise and that everyone will have the chance to see these beauties. It is our duty to make the natural and cultural assets of our province more valuable and accessible,” Baruş
said.


Ahmet Yer, director of the provincial culture and tourism department, also invited history and nature enthusiasts to visit the castle, describing it as a remarkable monument where history and nature come together.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
9,000-year-old mining workshop found in Diyarbakır

9,000-year-old mining workshop found in Diyarbakır
Historic fortress keeps Kars’ cheese culture alive

Historic fortress keeps Kars’ cheese culture alive
Bursa Gastronomy Festival to bring flavors from world

Bursa Gastronomy Festival to bring flavors from world
Netflix sets Matthew Perry doc for October

Netflix sets Matthew Perry doc for October
Grande closes Eternal Sunshine Tour, steps out of spotlight

Grande closes Eternal Sunshine Tour, steps out of spotlight
Istanbul State Opera and Ballet to open new season on Sept 19

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet to open new season on Sept 19
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿