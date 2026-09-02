Galliano pulls Met Gala exhibit after antisemitism backlash

Galliano pulls Met Gala exhibit after antisemitism backlash

NEW YORK
Galliano pulls Met Gala exhibit after antisemitism backlash

A French court convicted Galliano in 2011 of making racist and antisemitic comments, after he hurled Jewish and Asian slurs at a Paris bar. (AP photo)

Top fashion designer John Galliano announced on Aug. 31 he was cancelling an exhibition of his work that was to kick off New York’s Met Gala next spring, following criticism from donors and political leaders over his past antisemitic remarks.


“After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano, 65, wrote on Instagram. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry,” he added.


A French court convicted Galliano in 2011 of making racist and antisemitic comments, after he hurled Jewish and Asian slurs at a Paris bar.


The Briton, famed for his flamboyant personality and daring designs, was also fired from his job as creative director of Dior after the incident surfaced.


The Metropolitan Museum of Art had planned a nine-month exhibition of his work starting with the star-studded Met Gala next May but high-profile Jewish figures, including renowned art dealer Arne Glimcher and city council speaker Julie Menin, voiced opposition this month.


“I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute,” Galliano said, referencing the museum’s department dedicated to fashion. “I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some,” he said.


Galliano referenced the rehabilitation that followed his conviction, noting his “deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these 15 years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction.”


The Met confirmed that the “John Galliano: Horizons” show would not proceed as planned, and that a new exhibition would be announced at a later date.


After Dior, Galliano took the reins as creative director at Maison Margiela. He stepped down in 2024 after 10 years at the French label that helped repair his scandal-tainted image.


In March, he signed a two-year creative contract with Spanish retailer Zara.

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