Dolly Parton estate announces ‘Dollyfest’ festival next year

Dolly Parton estate announces ‘Dollyfest’ festival next year

NEW YORK
Dolly Parton estate announces ‘Dollyfest’ festival next year

The Dollyfest will serve as a celebration of Dolly Parton’s legacy. (AP Photo)

Dolly Parton is not done yet. The estate behind the icon, who died of cancer on Aug. 25 at age 80, has announced Dollyfest, a two-day festival to be held in Nashville and London across two consecutive weekends in 2027.


According to a press release on Aug. 31, the festival was originally scheduled to take place in January 2026 — around her 80th birthday — and was going to feature Parton as a performer and host. Now, it will serve as a celebration of her legacy.


“We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD [What Would Dolly Do?], and, well, at this moment, Dollyfest is WDWD [What Dolly Would Do!],” organizer Danny Nozell, founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises, said in a statement.


“We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose. However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted,” he continued. “So, instead, it feels more appropriate for us to take a beat, let all the tributes that immediately make sense occur naturally, and then, see through this festival-style concept that was truly dreamed up by Dolly.”


Parton’s great-niece, Lainey Parton, posted a tribute on Instagram on Aug. 30, writing in the caption: “This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words. From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself.”

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