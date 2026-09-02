Naomi Watts to receive lifetime award in Spain

BARCELONA

British actress Naomi Watts will receive the Honorary Award at the 2027 San Sebastian Festival. (AFP Photo)

Hollywood star actor and producer Naomi Watts will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain’s top film festival next month, organizers announced on Aug. 31.



The San Sebastian Film Festival said the British-born Australian, a two-time Oscar nominee, would take the “Donostia” prize as “one of the most talented and recognized actresses of her generation.”



Watts, 57, has played versatile roles in both auteur cinema and big productions. She earned Oscar nominations for her performances in “21 Grams” (2003) and “The Impossible” (2012).



The prize ceremony will take place on Sept. 19 in the northern coastal city of San Sebastian, where the Spanish-speaking world’s most prestigious film festival will run from Sept. 18-26.



A showing of the new film “The Housewife” will follow, where Watts stars as the enigmatic wife of a suspected former Nazi official living in 1960s New York.



German director, scriptwriter, producer and actor Werner Herzog is also due to take home a Donostia award this year.