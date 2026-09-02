Cargo ship sinks after Marmara collision, 10 crew members missing

ISTANBUL

A Turkish-flagged cargo ship sank within 11 minutes after colliding with another vessel off the coast of Istanbul early on Sept. 2, leaving all 10 crew members aboard missing as an extensive search-and-rescue operation continued in the Marmara Sea.

The collision between the Tuğberk İmamoğlu and the tanker Alsu occurred at around 3:15 a.m., approximately 35 kilometers off Silivri. The Tuğberk İmamoğlu was sailing from the southern Mediterranean port of Iskenderun toward Karadeniz Ereğli on the Black Sea, carrying coils of steel and construction materials. The Alsu was traveling from Kocaeli toward the Aegean port of Aliağa.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said an emergency call was received at 3:26 a.m., just 11 minutes after the collision, describing the sinking as exceptionally rapid. All 10 crew members aboard the Tuğberk İmamoğlu were Turkish nationals, he said, adding that rescuers had so far been unable to locate anyone alive.

The ship’s lifeboats were found on the surface, but no crew members were detected inside them. Authorities said repeated calls to the vessel and the crew’s mobile phones received no response.

The wreck is believed to have sunk in waters approximately 800 to 900 meters deep, complicating efforts to locate the vessel and its crew. The Turkish Coast Guard, the General Directorate of Coastal Safety, the Navy and Istanbul’s disaster response agency have deployed boats, aircraft and personnel to the scene. Naval assets sent to the area include the TCG Salihreis frigate, the TCG Akın rescue and towing vessel, the TCG Osmangazi landing ship and the TCG Karayel fast-attack craft.

The Alsu sustained no major damage in initial assessments and later joined the search operation after undergoing inspections.

The accident occurred in one of the Marmara Sea’s busiest shipping corridors, frequently described as a “maritime highway” because of its heavy traffic. Maritime expert Can Kıygı said the area requires vessels crossing established traffic lanes to carefully monitor surrounding ships and adjust their speed and course accordingly.

Kıygı suggested that the Tuğberk İmamoğlu may have been struck on its starboard side, potentially near crew living quarters. He said the ship’s heavy steel cargo could have accelerated its sinking, leaving the crew little time to react.

Built in 1990, the Tuğberk İmamoğlu was about 90 meters long and 12.8 meters wide. Its last recorded AIS position was received at 7:06 p.m. on Sept. 1, when it was sailing under its own power toward Ereğli.