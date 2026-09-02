Turkish carriers halt Russia services as Black Sea attacks intensify

ISTANBUL

Turkish container carrier Akkon Lines has suspended calls at all Russian ports, while Arkas has also halted Russia-bound services, industry reports said, as attacks on commercial shipping intensify in the Black Sea.

In a customer notice dated Aug. 27, Akkon said the escalation posed growing risks to crews, vessels and cargo.

Shipments already in its network would be returned to their loading ports or discharged elsewhere, according to the notice.

The decision came after an Akkon-operated container ship was heavily damaged in a drone strike near Novorossiysk on Aug. 21.

Eleven crew members were rescued and one was reported missing. No party has officially been held responsible for the attack.

Akkon initially redirected cargo bound for Novorossiysk through St. Petersburg and imposed additional charges of up to $2,500 per container before extending the suspension to all Russian port calls.

MSC, meanwhile, stopped accepting new bookings for Novorossiysk after one of its container ships was struck shortly after leaving the Russian port on Aug. 25. No injuries were reported and the vessel continued its voyage.

Security concerns have also disrupted services to Ukraine.

Maersk and feeder operators used by Hapag-Lloyd suspended calls at Ukrainian Black Sea ports in July as Russian attacks intensified.

Strikes on vessels and port facilities serving both Russian and Ukrainian routes have increased since July, driving up freight and insurance costs and reducing available services.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Aug. 31 that Türkiye had prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea and was in contact with Moscow and Kiev.

“We have prepared a plan and we are in contact with both sides regarding this plan,” Fidan said at a press conference in Istanbul.

He said Ankara was working toward another arrangement similar to the Black Sea grain deal if the necessary conditions emerged.

Türkiye and the United Nations brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022. Russia withdrew from the agreement a year later.