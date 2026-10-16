Fidan to attend OIC summit in Baghdad

ANKARA



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the 52nd foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, where he will reiterate the need for the cessation of attacks by Israel against Palestinians and the Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan is scheduled to be in Baghdad on Oct. 17 and 18 for the OIC meeting, which focuses on the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars of Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development.”

During the meeting, Türkiye will hand over the term presidency of the OIC to Iraq.

The meeting will address Israel’s genocidal policies in Gaza, the occupation of Palestinian territories; ongoing conflicts in the Muslim world, the fight against terrorism, U.N. reform and Islamophobia.

Fidan will address the OIC and hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts.

During his address, he will reiterate that Israel continues to be the biggest threat in the Middle East due to its continued aggression and expansionism, with calls on the OIC members to adopt a common understanding and policy against Israeli actions.

According to the sources, Fidan will urge the OIC to take firmer action against nations moving their embassies to Jerusalem. He will also emphasize that the only viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state framework with an independent Palestinian state.

In his statement, he will also address the situation of Muslim Turks in Turkish Cyprus, stressing the need for OIC members to support efforts to lift sanctions on Turkish Cypriots.

In addition, he will emphasize the need for the OIC to actively protect the rights and freedoms of the Turkish Muslim minority in Western Thrace and the Aegean islands.

Another important message to be conveyed by Fidan will be on the ongoing escalation between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi groups in Yemen.

He is expected to strongly condemn the Houthi attacks on critical energy and civilian infrastructure of the Gulf kingdom while reiterating the importance of maritime safety through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.