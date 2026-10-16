Eskişehir mayor to lead municipalities union

ANKARA

Ayşe Ünlüce, the main opposition New Party’s candidate and mayor of the central city of Eskişehir, was elected president of the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB) on Oct. 15, securing a majority of votes in the fourth and final round of voting.

Ünlüce contested the post against Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Büyükakın, who was jointly nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) did not field a candidate and announced that it would support Ünlüce.

Although Ünlüce led the first three rounds of voting, she failed to secure an absolute majority, prompting a fourth round in which the candidate receiving the most votes would be declared the winner.

In the final round, Ünlüce received 417 votes, compared with 369 for Büyükakın, securing her election as TBB interim president.

The election came amid a series of leadership changes at the umbrella organization over the past 18 months, following a succession of arrests involving mayors who had held the post.

The process began in 2024, when Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was elected TBB president. Following İmamoğlu’s arrest in March 2025, Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar was elected to succeed him just days later.

Karalar’s arrest in July paved the way for Mersin Mayor Vahap Seçer to take over the position.

After serving for approximately 15 months, Seçer was also detained in October, prompting the latest election on Oct. 15.

The election came amid a broader wave of investigations targeting mayors elected from opposition parties, which have intensified over the past year. Several opposition mayors and senior municipal officials have been jailed pending trial as part of the probes.