Iraq’s Turkmen front secures first minister of state post

Iraq’s Turkmen front secures first minister of state post

BAGHDAD
Iraq’s Turkmen front secures first minister of state post

AA photo.

 

Iraq’s parliament has elected a candidate from the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) to a minister of state position for the first time, as part of votes to fill vacant deputy premierships and ministerial posts in the cabinet.

ITF leader Mohammed Samaan Agha, who was elected Kirkuk governor in April for the first time in 100 years, has been appointed minister of state by the Iraqi parliament.

Agha is expected to submit his resignation as governor to the Kirkuk Provincial Council on Oct. 19.

The Iraqi Turkmen Front will then nominate three candidates to the provincial council, one of whom will be elected as the next governor of Kirkuk.

Under a power-sharing agreement reached among Turkmen, Kurdish and Arab political coalitions in Kirkuk, the governorship is to remain in Turkmen hands until the end of this year.

In a social media post written in Turkish, Agha said: “May this appointment bring blessings to Iraq and our Turkmen people. God willing, we will fulfill our duties properly. May God not let us down!”

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Oct. 15 that his cabinet formation was complete, five months after his government took office, after parliament approved 11 ministers and three deputy prime ministers.

“In five months since the government was formed, the vabinet lineup has been completed and the vacant portfolios have been filled,” Zaidi said in a statement.

He said the government would now move quickly to implement its priorities and program.
The announcement came after parliament held a session attended by 261 lawmakers and voted on nominees for vacant and newly created ministries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

    Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

  2. Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

    Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

  3. Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

    Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

  4. Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

    Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

  5. Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

    Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Recommended
Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Trump puts new Russia sanctions on hold

Trump puts new Russia sanctions on hold
Trump’s new press secretary leaves after five days

Trump’s new press secretary leaves after five days
Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to ‘ecocide’

Iran president says conflict in Mideast amounts to ‘ecocide’
Israel’s Arab-led parties could play key role in election

Israel’s Arab-led parties could play key role in election
Drone strikes in Black Sea raise fears of Russian escalation

Drone strikes in Black Sea raise fears of Russian escalation
WORLD Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran on Oct. 16 denied having anything to do with attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a day after Saudi Arabia accused it of having encouraged the group's recent escalation against the kingdom.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

The Osman Gazi floating production platform was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field on Oct. 17, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying it would double Türkiye’s natural gas output in the Black Sea.
SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
﻿