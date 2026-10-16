Warrants issued for journalist, MP’s sons in money-laundering probe

ISTANBUL

Journalist Murat Ağırel.

Journalist Murat Ağırel, the two sons of New Party lawmaker Mustafa Sarıgül, and his former wife, politician Aylin Kotil, were named in arrest warrants issued on Oct. 16 as part of a money-laundering investigation, according to reports.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting the investigation into the alleged laundering of large sums of money through companies established in Türkiye and abroad, following complaints filed by two German nationals identified as K.P. and M.B., reports said.

The allegations in the case file included the preparation of a contract worth 80 million euros, a transfer of 100 million euros and a promise to move a fund worth 1 billion euros abroad through a loan secured by exploiting public authority and influence.

The complainants also alleged that a boat worth 1.5 million euros had been sold as part of the transactions.

Ağırel’s name was reportedly added to the investigation after the complainants shared information and documents concerning the allegations with the journalist.

Prosecutors said the complainants subsequently alleged that they had been threatened after the material was passed on to the individuals concerned.

Ağırel is already under house arrest in a separate investigation into allegations of spreading misleading information to the public in connection with a fund-related probe.

Meanwhile, allegations concerning Sarıgül, who has parliamentary immunity, were reportedly referred to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for separate consideration.

Sarıgül, for his part, said the matter concerned a commercial dispute rather than money laundering.