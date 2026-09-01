Erdoğan joins regional leaders for Bishkek summit

BISHKEK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Bishkek on Aug. 31 for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where he is scheduled to address an expanded session and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoğan traveled to Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov. First lady Emine Erdoğan accompanied him.

The president attended the opening ceremony of the Sixth World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena shortly after his arrival.

The event was held alongside celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence.

The SCO summit on Sept. 1 will bring together leaders from the organization’s member states, observers and dialogue partners.

Talks are expected to cover international and regional security, trade, transportation, logistics and digital cooperation.

Leaders are also due to adopt the Bishkek Declaration marking the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Putin would hold a one-on-one meeting with Erdoğan on the sidelines of the summit.

The talks are expected to focus on the war in Ukraine, navigation and security in the Black Sea and bilateral economic relations. Energy cooperation is also expected to be discussed.

Early on Sept. 1, Erdoğan held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the summit, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in energy, infrastructure and transportation had become increasingly important in light of regional developments.

Deepening relations across all fields under the “one nation, two states” principle would benefit both countries, he said.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye would continue contributing to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, saying an agreement would provide fresh impetus for the region.

He also invited Aliyev to attend the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

Erdoğan is due to hold further bilateral meetings during the summit.

Türkiye is among the SCO’s dialogue partners.

The organization has 10 full members, including China, Russia, India, Iran and Pakistan.