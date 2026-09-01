365 reasons to visit Antalya, a different experience every day

ANTALYA

Antalya Tourism Working Group Chair Recep Yavuz proposes ‘365 Days of Antalya’ as the city’s tourism slogan.

Antalya Tourism Working Group Chair Recep Yavuz has prepared a list titled “365 Reasons to Visit Antalya,” highlighting activities and experiences that can be enjoyed throughout the year as part of efforts to spread tourism across all 12 months.



Yavuz said year-round tourism should be a shared goal for Antalya, pointing to the Space Congress and COP31, both scheduled for fall 2026, as opportunities to showcase the city beyond its hotels and all-inclusive tourism model.



He proposed “365 Days of Antalya” as the city’s tourism slogan, noting that visitors can ski in the mountains and enjoy the coast on the same day, explore ancient theaters or discover local cuisine.



January focuses on snow, history and caves, including skiing in Saklıkent, views from Mount Tahtalı, Hadrian’s Gate, Hıdırlık Tower, historic mosques, museums and caves, such as Karain and Kocain. Golf, football camps and Turkish baths in Belek are also featured.



February highlights ancient sites such as Perge and Termessos, Alanya Castle, Seljuk-era structures, historic houses in Elmalı, caves, opera, ballet and local cuisine workshops.



March is dedicated to Antalya’s ancient cities, including Sillyon, Ariassos, Phaselis, Olympos, Rhodiapolis, Limyra, Myra, Simena, Antiphellos and Xanthos.



April combines ancient Lycian sites with nature, featuring Patara, Selge, Syedra and Alara Castle, as well as Runtalya, traditional villages, hiking routes and waterfalls such as Düden, Kurşunlu and Manavgat.



May focuses on canyons, lakes and wildlife. Göynük, Sapadere, Köprülü and Tazı canyons, Oymapınar Lake, Geyikbayırı climbing routes, bird sanctuaries and wetlands are among the attractions.



June moves to the highlands and beaches, with Yörük culture, highland breakfasts, apple orchards and stargazing followed by jazz, rivers and beaches from Lara to Çolaklı.



July and August focus on the Mediterranean, with beaches and coves including Cleopatra, İncekum, Adrasan, Suluada, Kaputaş and Kalkan. Sea kayaking, sailing, diving, underwater photography, paragliding and full-moon boat tours are also included.



September brings adventure, art and production, including the Lycian Way, St. Paul Trail, cycling, rafting, canyoning, horseback riding, wildlife observation, the Aspendos International Opera and Ballet Festival and various traditional craft workshops.



October centers on agriculture, gastronomy and culture, with olive and citrus harvesting, grape harvests and local dishes such as tahini piyaz, hibeş, Antalya-style şiş köfte, gülüklü soup and tahini pide. The Golden Orange Film Festival and tourism and book fairs are also featured.



November highlights local products and culture, from goat and tulum cheeses to Mediterranean fish, honey and mountain herbs, alongside cuisine workshops, Yörük culture, music, folk dances and the International Piano Festival.



December focuses on winter sun and the New Year, with parks, the coastline, cycling, coffee, cultural events, workshops, concerts, exhibitions and seaside walks. The list concludes with welcoming the final sunrise of the year on the Mediterranean coast.