China’s solar power capacity surpasses coal for first time

China’s solar power capacity surpasses coal for first time

BEIJING
China’s solar power capacity surpasses coal for first time

People ride bikes on a street in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. (AP Photo)

China's installed solar energy capacity has surpassed that of coal-fired power for the first time, the national energy body said on Sept. 1, hailing the milestone.

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases that drive climate change, has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

"As of the end of July this year, China's installed solar power capacity reached 1.286 billion kilowatts," the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

"For the first time, photovoltaic installed capacity surpassed coal-fired power, becoming the largest power source category in China," it added.

The country's coal-fired power installed capacity, the energy body said, stood at 1.285 billion kilowatts.

Coal has been China's key power generation source for decades and a key driver of its planet-warming emissions.

But the country's coal-fired power generation fell by nearly 2 percent in 2025, despite rising energy demand in the world's largest emitter, data showed in February.

China has seen an explosive growth in its renewable installation, with coal's share in its energy mix edging down in recent years.

The country installed a record 315 gigawatts of solar power and 119 gigawatts of wind power capacity last year, over 80 percent of total newly installed power generation capacity, according to the China Electricity Council.

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