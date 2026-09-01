Turkish banking sector’s net profit tops 596 bln liras in January-July

Turkish banking sector’s net profit tops 596 bln liras in January-July

ISTANBUL  
Turkish banking sector’s net profit tops 596 bln liras in January-July

 

The Turkish banking sector’s net profit was 596.4 billion Turkish Liras ($12.35 billion) in the January-July period, according to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The total assets of the banks reached 53.8 trillion liras as of July, marking an increase of 14.6 percent compared to the end of 2025.

Loans, which constitute the largest component of assets, stood at 27.5 trillion liras, rising 18.7 percent over the same period, while the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 2.86 percent.

Deposits, representing the primary funding source of the banking sector, increased by 13.6 percent compared to the previous year-end, reaching 30.9 trillion liras.

The total shareholders’ equity of the banking sector rose by 11.9 percent to 4.65 trillion liras and the capital adequacy standard ratio stood at 16.61 percent.

Securities holdings of the bank amounted to 7.79 trillion liras, expanding by 11.1 percent compared to the end of 2025.

Türkiye,

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