Türkiye eyes $200 billion energy transition investment by 2035

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to allocate approximately $200 billion toward expanding electrification infrastructure and developing its wind, solar and nuclear power sectors as part of its 2035 targets.

The “Energy Sector Report 2026,” prepared through a collaboration between the Presidency’s Investment and Finance Office and APLUS Enerji Danışmanlık, an energy consulting company, outlined Türkiye’s roadmap for the steps it aims to take in the energy sector through 2035.

According to projections cited from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, Türkiye aims to increase its combined wind and solar installed capacity to 120 gigawatts by 2035. Achieving that goal will require the addition of 8 to 9 gigawatts of new capacity annually in the coming years.

The report estimates total financing needs for the energy transition, including nuclear power investments, at approximately $200 billion.

Around $80 billion of that amount is expected to be directed toward increasing system flexibility, modernizing the grid and investing in transmission, distribution and broader network infrastructure. The report underscores the importance of grid modernization, system flexibility and financing in reaching the country’s 2035 targets.

The planned investment pipeline highlights the broad range of opportunities available to international investors in Türkiye’s energy sector.

In addition to conventional power generation, the report identifies battery storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure as emerging investment areas.

Based on projections using Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) data, the number of electric vehicles in Türkiye could reach 7 million by 2035 under a high-growth scenario.

Renewable energy projects integrated with battery storage systems and the Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) DÜRES-2026 offshore wind initiative, Türkiye’s first offshore wind energy program, are also cited among the sector’s key investment opportunities.

The report examines seven main technology areas from an investor perspective: wind, solar, battery storage, hydropower, geothermal, biomass and green hydrogen.

Officials from the Presidency’s Investment and Finance Office said the study would further strengthen the visibility and attractiveness of Türkiye’s energy sector among international investors, adding that the report provides a comprehensive overview of market, regulatory and investment parameters relevant to investment decisions.

“Rapid growth in renewable energy capacity, grid modernization, energy efficiency, storage solutions and the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities offer significant opportunities for investors in Türkiye,” Investment and Finance Office President Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu said.

“Our comprehensive roadmap toward the 2053 net-zero emissions target aims to more effectively mobilize international capital, advanced technologies and strategic partnerships for Türkiye’s energy transition,” he added.