Five Turkish defense firms rank among world’s top 100

Five Turkish defense firms rank among world’s top 100

ANKARA
Five Turkish defense firms rank among world’s top 100

Five Turkish companies were included in the 2026 Defense News Top 100 list, recording combined defense revenue of $14.9 billion in 2025.

The annual ranking is based on companies’ defense-related revenue in the previous year.

ASELSAN remained the highest-ranked Turkish company, climbing three places to 40th. Its defense revenue rose by about 26 percent to $4.46 billion from $3.54 billion in 2024.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) ranked 48th, down one place despite a 16 percent increase in defense revenue to $3.65 billion.

ARCA Defense entered the list for the first time at 53rd after its defense revenue increased more than fourfold, from $653.2 million in 2024 to just over $3 billion last year.

ROKETSAN moved up seven places to 64th as its defense revenue grew by about 18 percent to $2.37 billion.

Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) ranked 81st, down one position. Its defense revenue also rose by about 18 percent, reaching $1.42 billion.

Lockheed Martin retained the top position globally with defense revenue of $72.1 billion.

RTX ranked second with $46 billion, followed by General Dynamics with $39.4 billion, Northrop Grumman with $37 billion and BAE Systems with $36 billion.

Türkiye, firms,

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