Five Turkish defense firms rank among world’s top 100

ANKARA

Five Turkish companies were included in the 2026 Defense News Top 100 list, recording combined defense revenue of $14.9 billion in 2025.

The annual ranking is based on companies’ defense-related revenue in the previous year.

ASELSAN remained the highest-ranked Turkish company, climbing three places to 40th. Its defense revenue rose by about 26 percent to $4.46 billion from $3.54 billion in 2024.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) ranked 48th, down one place despite a 16 percent increase in defense revenue to $3.65 billion.

ARCA Defense entered the list for the first time at 53rd after its defense revenue increased more than fourfold, from $653.2 million in 2024 to just over $3 billion last year.

ROKETSAN moved up seven places to 64th as its defense revenue grew by about 18 percent to $2.37 billion.

Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) ranked 81st, down one position. Its defense revenue also rose by about 18 percent, reaching $1.42 billion.

Lockheed Martin retained the top position globally with defense revenue of $72.1 billion.

RTX ranked second with $46 billion, followed by General Dynamics with $39.4 billion, Northrop Grumman with $37 billion and BAE Systems with $36 billion.