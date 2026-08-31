Tech Visa Program draws 47 startups to establish operations in Türkiye

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

A total of 47 technology startups established companies in Türkiye under the Türkiye Tech Visa Program, which aims to attract foreign talent with critical technological expertise and innovative ventures to the country.

According to data from the Industry and Technology Ministry, the program received 492 applications from 53 countries during the first half of the year.

Following a preliminary review, applications were evaluated by technoparks and underwent commission assessment processes. As a result, 82 startups were accepted into the program.

Of the accepted ventures, 47 were established companies in Türkiye. Entrepreneurs who began operating in the country were provided with acceleration training programs designed to help them expand their businesses and adapt to the local technology ecosystem.

Evaluation of applications submitted to the program will continue through the end of the year. Startups deemed successful will be supported in establishing operations in Türkiye and will be offered further acceleration training opportunities.

The program aims not only to bring startups to Türkiye but also to encourage them to establish permanent operations, develop cooperation with the domestic technology ecosystem and use Türkiye as a base for accessing global markets.

Türkiye Tech Visa is implemented as a special invitation program for technology professionals with critical expertise as well as startups that have innovative business models and technology-based projects.

Technology professionals and entrepreneurs accepted into the program are granted a special three-year work permit to enable long-term planning in Türkiye. The program also envisages simplified residence permit procedures for participants’ family members.

In addition, eligible participants are offered income and corporate tax exemptions as well as access to social security and healthcare services.

Startups seeking to operate in Türkiye are provided with office opportunities in technoparks and incubation centers, while access to venture capital investments, project financing, public incentives and support programs is also facilitated.