Türkiye targets 5 global AI deals by 2027

Türkiye targets 5 global AI deals by 2027

ANKARA
Türkiye targets 5 global AI deals by 2027

 

Türkiye aims to shape global AI standards and grow domestic exports by signing framework agreements with at least five countries and memoranda of understanding with three international institutions by late 2027.

Through its 2026–2030 Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, headed by the Industry and Technology Ministry, Türkiye aims to shape global technical governance alongside leading organizations such as the OECD, the U.N., G20, ISO/IEC, ITU and UNESCO.

Seeking mutual recognition for tech exports in three markets, officials are establishing joint test protocols and shared computing frameworks that align with the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK), intellectual property rights, trade secrets and national security.

Partnering with at least two Organization of Turkic States (OTS) members, the government will release a Common Turkic Languages Large Language Model covering the Oghuz, Kipchak and Karluk families into production by the end of 2027.

Capacity programs will train 500 personnel across the OTS, D-8 and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Initiatives prioritize agriculture, energy, health, trade and industry pilot projects.

The government targets computing infrastructure deals with two strategic partners, including Gulf nations, launching three regional programs and two sectoral data catalogs. Istanbul will serve as the investment diplomacy hub, hosting global events at venues such as Terminal Istanbul.

The global artificial intelligence governance race has accelerated as nations balance technological advancement with data sovereignty and ethical regulations. Türkiye’s regulatory push aligns with broader regional integration efforts to attract international tech investments.

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