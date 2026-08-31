Türkiye’s unemployment rate rises to 8.1 percent in July

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month to 8.1 percent in July, according to official data released on Aug. 31.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over increased by 150,000 month-on-month to 2.86 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.8 percent among men and 10.6 percent among women.

The number of employed people fell by 388,000 from June to 32.36 million, while the employment rate declined by 0.6 percentage points to 48.3 percent.

The employment rate was 65.5 percent for men and 31.4 percent for women.

Türkiye’s labor force decreased by 238,000 to 35.22 million in July, with the labor force participation rate falling by 0.4 percentage points to 52.5 percent.

The participation rate stood at 70.3 percent among men and 35.2 percent among women.

The seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate, covering the 15-24 age group, increased by 1.5 percentage points to 14.5 percent.

The rate was estimated at 11.3 percent for young men and 20.3 percent for young women.