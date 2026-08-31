Electric vehicle growth outpaces charging infrastructure in Türkiye

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye has made significant investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in recent years as the country’s transition to electric mobility accelerates.

However, the growth in the number of electric vehicles has been so rapid that the expansion of charging sockets is struggling to keep pace.

According to July 2026 data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the number of EVs on Turkish roads reached 464,873, while the number of commercially operated public charging sockets stood at 46,665.

As a result, the number of EVs per charging socket rose to 10, leaving Türkiye behind the European Union average of approximately one charging socket for every eight EVs.

In July 2023, Türkiye had 32,777 EVs and 8,430 charging sockets. At that time, there was roughly one charging socket for every four electric vehicles, placing Türkiye ahead of Europe on this metric.

Over the following three years, the number of EVs expanded by 1,318%, compared with a 454% increase in charging sockets.

The figures highlight the growing need for additional charging investments.

Fast-charging infrastructure remains a key component of the charging network. As of July, Türkiye had 20,461 DC fast-charging sockets, equivalent to approximately one fast charger for every 23 electric vehicles.

The widespread deployment of 22 kW AC chargers and 60 kW DC charging points in urban areas, supported by municipalities and public authorities, is needed, while the number of high-power fast-charging stations along highways should be increased.

Simplifying procedures related to grid connections, transformers, permits and licensing could help unlock further investment. New incentives could also be considered for strategically important transport locations where commercial returns remain limited.